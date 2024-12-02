Basware introduces SmartSearch for its e-procurement solution

SmartSearch is powered by cloud-based search technology which accelerates response times and makes the solution more scalable. The new Basware catalog search functionality is built on a complex product data model that allows procurement departments to create a database of products with each product having multiple suppliers, prices, and units.

An intelligent algorithm automatically selects or suggests the best option of available products to the end user, based on various circumstances that factor into the decision – location, price of day, delivery reliability. Thus, choices are being updated and presented in real time.

Earlier in 2018, Finland-based e-invoicing company Basware has introduced guided purchasing functionality within its electronic procurement solution.