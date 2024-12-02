Basware introduces pdf e-order service for suppliers

The service is scalable and does not require changes from any side. A supplier invites their customers to send purchase orders as PDF to a dedicated email address and Basware converts and delivers orders in an electronic and structured format directly to the supplier’s order processing system.

The service provides more accurate purchase order data. The quality of the data is supported with AI and machine learning technology for extracting the data from PDF without the need for optical character recognition (OCR). This results in fewer errors and better order quality.

The Basware PDF e-Order is said to provide higher levels of accuracy by minimising suppliers’ DSO (Days Sales Outstanding). According to the company, after receiving e-orders, suppliers can send invoices electronically with Basware e-Invoice Sending service and archive with the Basware electronic archiving service Vault.