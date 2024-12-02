Basware introduces guided purchasing for e-procurement

The purchasing functionality helps to increase user adoption by simplifying the procurement process for users, while at the same time driving savings by enforcing compliance with preferred vendors, contracts and pricing policies.

While the procurement departments spend a lot of time and effort negotiating optimal contracts and pricing with suppliers, the negotiated savings do not translate into actual savings unless employees purchase goods and services from preferred contracted vendors and comply with purchasing policies. Basware’s guided purchasing functionality ensures customers that this effort yields results by increasing policy compliance and making the purchasing process extremely simple for users, thereby increasing user adoption.

Tomi Lindholm, the Director of Procurement Product Management at Baswar, believes that for the end-users they deliver a consumer-centric purchasing experience, with in-context navigation to different items within the e-procurement solution, driving them to use preferred products and suppliers. From the customers perspective, this increases compliant spend, enabling them to reallocate valuable procurement resources away from routine purchases to focus on more strategic spend.