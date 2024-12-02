Basware implements customer support portal

The portal provides Basware’s customers with support through online logging of cases, usability and visibility of support case status, and access to Basware Knowledge Base.

According to Basware officials, ServiceNow is a strategic solution that is set to optimise day-to-day customer service operations and help protect Basware’s customers. Among the features of the ServiceNow applications reside automation, prediction, digitisation, and optimisation of business processes and tasks across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery.