Basware implements cloud-based invoice automation for INNIO

Austria-based INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression. The three-year agreement includes cloud-based P2P Basware Invoice Automation, Vault, PDF for receiving, Scan & Capture and Basware Customer Service Manager. The current implementation covers Europe, the USA and Canada.

Basware offers an P2P platform, which is intuitive and easy to use, supports true e-transactions, and ensures a high degree of auto-matching of received invoices against approved purchase orders. Basware offers an open business network in the world and provides networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and financing services. Their technology empowers organisations with spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions.