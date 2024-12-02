Basware expands its product offering to Scalabrini

Scalabrini turned to Basware to provide them with the software that enables them to meet their fiscal and legislative requirements long into the future. Scalabrini chose Basware due to the full range of Purchase-to-Pay products that Basware is able to offer, out of the box, and the ease-of-use and flexibility for users.

The purchasing element of Basware’s software allow Scalabrini to inspect and visualise their historical spend data, but it will also help them provide improvement with key suppliers and measure their competitive cost per bed more effectively.

While Scalabrini joined Basware as one of the first Australian customers to use Basware on-premise, they have now committed to moving their invoicing software to Basware cloud. This move is also allowing Scalabrini to improve control over their purchases and levels of spend, by adding Basware’s procurement and marketplace offerings to their P2P software suite.