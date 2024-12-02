Basware enters the Danish SKI Framework Agreement

Basware is the only full suite Source to Pay supplier in the framework. The public sector in Denmark has for many years been buying specialised IT solutions from a limited number of specialized public sector suppliers. SKI is a not-for-profit organization owned by the Danish state and the municipalities of Denmark. SKI has approx. 1300 members in their organisation.

A tender process in SKI results in a framework agreement that specifies which goods or services are for sale and the conditions and prices involved. By using a framework agreement from SKI, a public organisation can order its goods or services and be certain that requirements stipulated by the EU directives have been met. Hence, they do not need to carry out a long and expensive RFP process, but can buy straight from the SKI e-catalog list of approved suppliers and solutions.

Basware offers networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and financing services. The company’s technology empowers organisations with 100% spend visibility by enables the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions.