Basware enters reseller partnership with ConnXus

As part of the partnership, ConnXus will be able to resell Basware capabilities for the entire procurement platform. Both companies seek to streamline the B2B network by providing visibility throughout the procurement process, using the ability to provide paperless invoicing and PO matching, regardless of system or format.

ConnXus officials have stated that customers will now be able to access the Purchase-to-Pay platform offered by Basware, and to increase the scope of their services through the Basware cloud offering. ConnXus supplier management software solutions simplify supply chains and allow buyers to achieve their goals of sustainable sourcing. US-based ConnXus is a minority-owned business enterprise, certified by California Public Utilities Commission.