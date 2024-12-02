Basware earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status

Building on its status as a Microsoft Gold partner, Basware now joins a group of global independent software vendors selected by Microsoft for intensive joint sales, support and go-to-market initiatives.

Basware will work directly with Microsofts global sales force and its Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and Business Central partners to accelerate the adoption of source-to-pay solutions. The company will collaborate with Microsoft sales teams and partners on targeted customer opportunities. Basware apps, including procurement, accounts payable automation, e-invoice sending and receiving, and cloudscan are available at Microsoft AppSource.

Microsoft initiated Co-Sell Ready status in 2016 to provide sales and marketing support for select partners. To be eligible, businesses must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance commitment and pass technology and sales assessments.