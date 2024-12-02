Basware e-Invoice Sending and Receiving is integrated with Oracle Cloud

The service sute is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering added value to Oracle Financials Cloud customers. The Basware Network enables companies to send and receive e-invoices with their trading partners globally – all through a single connection.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering business solutions that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud a public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). Integrated with Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to integrate with Oracle Cloud Applications.

Basware provides networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions.