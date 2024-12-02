Basware commits to support electronic invoicing in France

All businesses subject to VAT in France will soon be required to receive and send invoices electronically, as per the press release. The French government decided to postpone the implementation of the system, previously scheduled for July 1st 2024, in order to allow sufficient time for the reform to be a success.









In France, Basware is actively involved in the roll-out of electronic invoicing and the implementation of the new reform. The company is committed to becoming a PDP provider to support French businesses through this transition. Additionally, it offers Dematerialisation Operator (OD) services, allowing customers to choose the solution that best suits their needs.

With 40 years of experience working with brands such as Vinci, HP, DHL, and Mercedes-Benz, Basware is a pioneer in digitalisation and electronic invoicing, present in 175 countries worldwide. As member of the PDP working group launched by the French Public Finance Department (DGFIP), Basware is also part of the National Forum for Electronic Invoicing (FNFE-MPE), which is working to implement this reform.





OD and PDP approaches based on parameters and business processes

For a company, the decision to connect to the new ecosystem via an OD or PDP approach depends on several parameters: digital maturity, volumes processed, EDI history, international presence, and others. By offering both a PDP and an OD solution, Basware is now able to help all companies find the dematerialisation solution suited to their needs and business processes.

Officials from Basware said that by becoming a PDP and OD, they want to offer an integrated solution that concentrates all types of workflows and formats (UBL, CII, Factur-X). For companies, this integrated approach will guarantee a 360 view, in real time, of their entire invoicing process.





A unified strategy guaranteeing a live view of the invoicing process

Basware's solution has certification under the International Information Security Standard ISO/IEC 27001 and is linked to various government platforms like Chorus Pro, and interoperability networks such as Peppol. It meets all invoice processing requirements, including archiving with probative value and dependable audit trails. Boasting an extensive network of over 250 ERP systems and support for 70+ invoice formats, Basware offers custom integration with corporate management systems and comprehensive coverage worldwide.

A differentiator for Basware's platform is its modern technology enabling touchless invoice processing. AI and machine learning power this advanced automation, reducing exception handling and eliminating manual invoice management for finance teams. Moreover, Basware's extensive expertise ensures a substantial reduction in compliance risks, even in the face of highly complex, fragmented, and dynamic local and international regulations.





Beyond the electronic invoicing reforms

In addition to electronic invoicing, the e-reporting function offered by Basware goes beyond the requirements of the French mandate. A real asset for business, it will enable companies to make the most of financial automation: digitalising all processes, increasing levels of automation, and transmitting accurate information in real time to decision-makers.