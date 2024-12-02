Basware anyERP Adapter 6 achieves SAP-certified integration

The anyERP Adapter 6 integration component allows organisations to integrate their Basware P2P to SAP S/4HANA. SAP-integration is an add-on to the Basware P2P solution. SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent ERP, built for the SAP HANA platform, available in the cloud and on-premises.

It provides artificial intelligence-based automation and processes that allow companies to take advantage of innovations. SAP has also certified Basware P2P solution (anyERP Adapter 6) with SAP Netweaver technology platform. According to Basware officials, their SAP-certified solution helps companies to keep their spend in control.