Basware announces guided purchasing for e-procurement

The enhanced purchasing functionality helps to increase user adoption by simplifying the procurement process for users. Basware officials have stated that users can find the purchasing process complex when there are many items available to choose from, and even more so if there are several alternatives for the same item.

For the end-users, Basware delivers an in-context navigation to different items within the e-procurement solution, driving them to use preferred products and suppliers. This increases compliant spend, according to Basware, enabling customers to reallocate procurement resources away from routine purchases to focus on more high-value, strategic spend.

Basware provides networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing, and financing services.?Basware commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe.