Basware announces enablement services to help supplier onboarding

With the help of Basware enablement services, customers can run supplier onboarding campaigns, pursue digital transformation and improve their supplier relationships.

Basware offers enablement services in three service packages:

Starter: The free package including new onboarding tools as well as instructions on how to run supplier onboarding campaigns.

Value: Includes the free tools and Basware supplier enablement specialist services. Together with Basware, the customer creates an enablement plan with goals and objectives for supplier engagement. Basware enablement specialists advise customers on best practices and ways on how to run onboarding campaigns.

Premium: Includes all the above and customers get a dedicated Basware enablement specialist to work with. Premium enables multinational companies to approach AP digitalization holistically when Basware’s experts help them navigate varying market practices, local regulations and other challenges of supplier onboarding on a global scale. The program always starts with a joint workshop. The program length can vary from a few months to several years, depending on the customer’s current situation and program objectives.

For the value and premium packages, Basware has a dedicated enablement team under Customer Services who will work with the customers.

Basware enablement services are available globally.