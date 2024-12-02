Basware and Consus to expand AP Automation to APAC

Consus sells and implements Basware offering as a value-added reseller in Asia as well as in the US and the UK. According to Basware representatives, the discussions indicated the rising demand of accounts payable automation in APAC. Basware and Consus are looking forward to optimise their working capital, automating accounts payable and providing smart analytics.

The Basware network connects more than 1 million businesses in 100 countries around the world and has more than 2,500 customers today including McDonalds, Sonic, Heineken, ADT Tyco, Toyota, Philips, ABB etc. Basware’s technology empowers organisations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable, and accounts receivable functions.