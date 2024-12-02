Basware adds automation capabilities to procurement solution

Some of the enhancements and features that are included in the upcoming 19.6 release include: Basware Access, where all applications are accessible with single sign-on, supplier self-service catalog management integration with Purchase Manager to add more capability to organizations that need suppliers to upload and maintain catalogs and pricing, or document and data integration between Purchase Manager and the Basware Network, using REST APIs providing greater transactional document support and control.

Additionally, the new updates features enhanced Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) solution for the integrated P2P suite that provides enhanced document transfer scalability and security for integrating with client system.

Basware offers an open business network, providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. The company’s technology enables the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable, and accounts receivable functions.