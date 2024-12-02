Basewin Technology plans to incorporate NEXT Biometrics` Aadhaar sensor tech in POS terminals

Shanghai Basewin Technology is a Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) solution provider in China. It produces a range of handheld and POS terminal solutions for administrative law enforcement, finance, traffic, and other applications.

Representatives of Basewin Technology suggest that reliability and technological excellence were key selection criteria for them when choosing NEXT Biometrics` fingerprint sensor technology. Moreover, first volumes of the NEXT NB 2023 modules have been shipped.