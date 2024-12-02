Basel Committee consults on financial inclusion

This consultative document builds on past work by the Committee to elaborate additional guidance in the application of the Committees Core principles for effective banking supervision to the supervision of financial institutions engaged in serving the financially unserved and underserved. This includes a report of the Range of practice in the regulation and supervision of institutions relevant to financial inclusion, and expands on Microfinance activities and the Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision.

