BASE Wallet launches, Wirecard provides mobile payment card

This so-called wallet card is a digital Maestro card. When used together with a mobile phone, it enables contactless payment via near field communication (NFC) at all MasterCard PayPass acceptance points worldwide. The payment card can be used after registration via the BASE Wallet app, which also provides an overview of all completed transactions and available credit. The top-up function is also integrated in the wallet. Wirecard provides another MasterCard digital credit card for payment in online shops. The prepaid card is also available as a plastic card. This enables the use of point-of-sale (POS) terminals which are not yet equipped with NFC technology.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Wirecard AG has unveiled a concept dubbed ‘Wirecard ePOS’ relating to internet-based point-of-sale (POS) infrastructure.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.