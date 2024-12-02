Barnes and FIMEs CPV test tool qualified by MasterCard

The test tool enables banks, card manufacturers and personalization bureaus to test that a product meets MasterCard’s EMV chip standard prior to applying for the formal CPV approval service.

The testing tool will be of particular interest to the US-based payment community, as the US prepares its existing systems and processes for the market’s adoption of EMV technology by October 2015.

FIME, an accredited MasterCard service provider, will also use the updated tool in its official capacity to generate test results for MasterCard CPV product approvals.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring card and mobile transactions services to market using secure chip or cloud-based solutions.