Barclays US reveals mobile card digital features

These new features are meant to provide card members with control over how, when, and where their Barclays-issued credit cards are used. This means that with just a few clicks on a mobile device, the new level of control goes beyond the basic on/off fraud prevention capabilities that exist in the marketplace today.

The suite customises how the card is used, from being able to limit spend by different merchant categories, to limit the dollar amount of each transaction, and to provide real-time spend push notifications. They also offer security for the account, as well for the card members’ authorised user accounts.

Among the solutions, one includes: