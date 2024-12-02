Barclays unveils new digital platform in Western Europe

The new platform is the culmination of a long-term project, with Barclays’ international corporate and institutional clients in Portugal, Spain, France and Ireland now getting access to more services. Germany is also set to join the platform later in 2018, followed by other unspecified countries.

By adapting the systems from the UK, Barclays says it has been able to transfer existing customers and attract new institutional and large corporate clients.

The digital channels are across cash management, trade and working capital, and information services in 25 countries through a combination of Barclays offices and partner banks.

In addition, the bank states that it has expanded its non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) business by hiring new specialists based in the region. These will work with Barclays’ existing fintech, insurance, private equity and asset management teams.