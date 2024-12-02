Barclays unveils dedicated Green Trade Loan

The new Barclays Green Trade Loan will help companies securing working capital for activities such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and waste management projects. Qualifying activities are defined in the Barclays Green Product Framework, developed with the support of consultancy Sustainalytics.

The move follows the bank’s decision late last year to develop a range of Green Loans, which targets UK clients who require more than GBP 3 million in funding. In March 2018, Barclays launched a Green Home Mortgagescheme, offering homebuyers preferential interest rates and savings of more than GBP 1,300 on energy-efficient new build houses.

Barclays is also working with the UK’s export credit agency UKEF to help exporters access the finance required to sell their green products and services overseas. Projects eligible for Barclays Green Trade Loans may also benefit from UKEF’s Export Working Capital Scheme, allowing the bank to support a wider range of sustainable initiatives.