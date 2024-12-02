Barclays to launch new Arrival Premier Credit Card

The Arrival Premier does not replace the existing Arrival Plus, customers that already have the Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard being able to still use it. Arrival Plus has not been available to new applicants since March 2018. Current Arrival Plus customers are free to apply for the new Arrival Premier and can hold both cards, but only for 30 days starting with May 2018.

Arrival Premier offers double miles on all purchases; miles can be redeemed for 1 cent each as statement credits against travel purchases customers make with the card, such as airfare, hotels and car rentals. However, Arrival Premier does not return 5% of customers’ redeemed miles the way the Arrival Plus does.

In addition, the new Arrival Premier offers customers the possibility to earn bonuses each account year based on their spending: 15,000 bonus miles when using the card to spend USD 15,000 in a card member year, 10,000 bonus miles each card member year if users spend another USD 10,000, for a total of 25,000 bonus miles after USD 25,000 of spending. As a result, users can earn the equivalent of 3x Arrival Premier miles for their first USD 25,000 in spending on all purchases each card member year.