Barclays online banking channels down leaving customers unable to log in

According to Reuters the bank told customers who were complaining on social media platform Twitter that they “are having a few issues but the team is on the job to get this fixed”. The bank said the problems were affecting “a number of customers” without giving details. Moreover, the bank tweeted: “The Barclays app is having some issues at the moment. It may be best to call 0333 200 1014 to speak to the help desk”.

So far, Website DownDetector has received 431 reports of problems with the issue largely seeming to affect those in London, Birmingham and the surrounding areas, British publication The Sun added.

Barclays last went down in November 2018 leaving hundreds of customers locked out of their accounts.