Barclays Kenya launches mobile POS solution

Mobile points-of-sale allow consumers integrate their card payments with smartphone applications creating mobile wallets which make payment methods like tap-and-go possible.

Barclays Bank has partnered with Pewin taxi cab to roll out the solution on a pilot project and is in the process of extending similar partnerships to other companies.

According to the company, mPOS will enable businesses that previously operated on a cash only basis to increase their sales and expand their customer base by enhancing their payment solutions.