Barclays invests GBP 10 mln in UK startup Bink

As part of the agreement, Bink will let customers gain loyalty points by paying with their normal credit or debit card, removing the need for a separate loyalty card.

The startup is working with Barclays on a project to link loyalty payments to Barclays debit and credit card purchases, meaning that Barclay’s customers will be able to check their loyalty points through the Barclays app.

In addition, Barclays has taken a minority equity stake in Bink as part of the investment.