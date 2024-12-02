Barclays, Invest In Africa to support SMEs in Ghana

This forms part of a partnership established between the Bank and IIA through which Barclays will also provide other forms of enterprise development assistance. IIA is a not for profit organisation with the vision to create Prospering African Economies. The organisation has in the past four years facilitated over USD 1 million credit support to SMEs through its ‘Access-to-Finance’ benefit offering.

According to Barclays, the partnership is very strategic because Barclays’ Enterprise Supply Development (ESD) programme has similar objectives as IIA’s three-prong benefit offerings.

To date IIA’s ‘Access-to-Markets’ pillar, delivered through its online marketplace platform the African Partner Pool (APP), has provided Ghanaian SMEs with business opportunities valued at USD 150 mln.