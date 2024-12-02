Barclays customers can now add accounts from rival banks to their app

Customers who have a personal or business current account with major banks, including Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, Nationwide, NatWest, RBS or Santander, can choose to view their balances and transactions all in one place.

Barclays say the feature removes the hassle of logging into lots of apps and will appeal to customers who regularly switch banks to take advantage of the best deals.

To connect a customer’s accounts, users have to select their other banking provider from within the Barclays mobile banking app, whereupon they will be securely redirected to their other bank’s app or online banking page to choose which accounts they would like to connect with.

Barclays says more banks will be added over the coming months, with further features to follow.

HSBC was the first major UK bank to release a banking app that combines other providers’ information earlier in 2018. Its Connected Money app enables you to see all your bank accounts together in one place. The app can display accounts from 21 different banks, including current account, savings, mortgages and loans.