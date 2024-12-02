Barclays Bank Uganda signs deal with Airtel for m-payment solution

Under the terms of the agreement, the solution will enable insurance companies to settle claims, cooperative societies to disburse loans to members, companies to make payments of cash prizes to winners for the various consumer promotions and projects to disburse various funds to aid recipients.

Barclays clients are required to sign up for the mobile bulk payments solution. Once payment is made, funds are transferred into mobile wallet who receives an instant SMS notification confirming amount received and the relevant sender. The recipient will then be able to with draw funds at the nearest Airtel mobile money agent.