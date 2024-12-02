Barclays Bank, Invest in Africa to up credit facilities to SMEs

This forms part of a partnership established between the bank and Invest in Africa through which Barclays will also provide other forms of enterprise development assistance.

The organisation has in the past four years facilitated more than USD 1 million credit support to SMEs through its ‘Access-to-Finance’ benefit offering.

To date, Invest in Africa’s ‘Access-to-Markets’ pillar, delivered through its online marketplace platform the African Partner Pool (APP), has provided Ghanaian SMEs with business opportunities valued at USD 150 million. Invest in Africa’s ‘Access-to-Skills’ pillar, delivered through a suite of training programmes, has enabled over 230 SMEs to improve their entrepreneurial, managerial and technical competencies.