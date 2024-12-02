Barclays announces 2018 Fintech Accelerator Class

The accelerator is described as an intensive programme for fintech startups designed to help businesses accelerate their strategy and deliver breakthrough innovations.

According to Barclays, the selected companies will be working closely with a team of Barclays executives, the Techstars worldwide network, and other industry leaders to refine and validate their business models over the next three months. At the end of the programme, each business will highlight their progress and showcase their innovative fintech propositions at a demo day in New York City. The ten companies of the 2018 New York class of the accelerator are the following:

Applica: a model that replaces humans in business processes requiring an understanding of text FairFrame: an application that enables Artificial Intelligence-enhanced thinking about diversity in the workplace Fintros: a finance career discovery platform that anonymizes candidate profiles and introduces them to top employers Harvest: a personal finance platform that helps consumers identify and negotiate bank fees Honeyfi: a platform that helps couples integrate their finances and save for goals together Pluto Money: a financial wellness app for Gen Zs, which allows users to save for their goals and improve their money habits by completing challenges tailored to their finances ResonanceX: a digital marketplace for structured investments trading SendFriend: a platform that aims to be the leading-edge blockchain remittance provider Vector: a platform that creates research-led Artificial Intelligence solutions for companies involved in international trade Waffle Insurance: a digital platform that offers holistic insurance protection through one, single, personalized policy covering every aspect of the customer’s need

With 13 completed programs, the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars, is presently one of the largest single-bank-powered portfolios globally, with more than 130 companies currently valued at over USD 650 million.