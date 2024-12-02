Barclaycard has sent text messages to customers warning them they could have problems. They say the cards can still be used if people know their pin number.

The message says: ‘You may experience problems using contactless on your Barclaycard - we're sorry about this. If you face issues you can still continue to make purchases using your PIN, mobile device, make payments online and withdraw cash as normal. We are urgently working to fix it. To save you calling us - we'll message you again when it is fixed.’





Past partnerships and product offerings of Barclaycard

In the last year, Barclaycard expanded both their client portfolio, their product offering and pierced new verticals. Just in March 2022, UK-based the fintech rolled out two new credit card that offer customers British Airways Avios points for every GBP 1 spent.

In October 2021, Barclaycard Payments extended its relationship with B2B payments platform SAP by integrating its Smartpay gateway into SAP’s Upscale commerce platform. Businesses signed up to SAP Upscale Commerce – a software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce solution popular with mid-size, direct-to-consumer businesses – to access Barclaycard Smartpay.

At the moment this news item was published, no news emerged of the problem being fixed.