Barclaycard, UnionPay sign payment acceptance partnership in the UK

Due to this partnership, cardholders will be able to pay with their UnionPay cards and mobile payment products, both in-store and online, across Barclaycard’s UK merchant network.

The partnership aims to help UK retailers to make it easy for international travellers to shop in the UK and purchase with their preferred payment method.

According to the press release, the UK is expecting an increase in visits from China in 2019, with Visit Britain indicating that bookings are up 31% from January to June 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Visitors from China are some of the UK’s highest spenders, with an average GBP 2,059 spent per each per visit, more than three times the all-market visitor average.