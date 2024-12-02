Barclaycard to launch contactless payment wristbands

The reloadable bPay Bands is set to enable wearers to make payments of up to GBP 20 at any merchant equipped with a contactless POS terminal.

The wristbands are set to be tested during the summer of 2014 by visitors to London’s British Summer Time and Pride in London festivals. Wearers are set to be able to make contactless payments and use their bPay Band to unlock a number of offers.

Festival-goers are set to be able to top up the funds stored on their wristband via an online portal, using any UK Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card, and can set up their account to top up automatically when funds run low.

