Barclaycard tests contactless payment gloves

The decision to test the contactless gloves follows a survey which found that “gloves you could pay with” was voted by consumers as the most popular wearable item they would like to see created. Rings came second followed by bracelets, handbags and hats in equal fourth place and scarves in fifth.

The woollen gloves are also touchscreen-enabled so shoppers can use their mobile phones while on the move, act like their credit or debit card and can be used to make contactless payments.

The Barclaycard gloves are embedded with a bPay contactless chip that can be linked to a credit or debit card and used to pay for transactions of up to GBP 20. In the same way consumers use a contactless card, the gloves work when tapped on a contactless terminal and payment is then processed.

Barclaycard has unveiled in June 2014 that it will make contactless payment wristbands available to consumers with a UK bank account or credit card in 2015.