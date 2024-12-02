Barclaycard teams up with TouchBistro to power payments for its ePOS solution

As per the agreement, Barclaycard’s payment solution is integrated with TouchBistro, streamlining the bill-paying process for restaurants and diners.

TouchBistro is an iPad-based ePOS solution built to simplify all aspects of running a restaurant, from order taking, payment processing, menu management, sales tracking, and reporting, to staff scheduling and more.

Barclaycard’s integration with TouchBistro for restaurants, cafes, bars, and pubs in the UK eliminates manual calculations and double entry. Payment values are automatically calculated in TouchBistro, including splits and gratuities, and are then processed by the payment terminal.

New research from Barclaycard shows that 50% of consumers say that if wait staff were able to split the bill for them, it would improve their overall dining experience.