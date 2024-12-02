Barclaycard teams up with BigCommerce to grow ecommerce offering

BigCommerce provides a customisable SaaS platform for online retailers to manage their ecommerce operations, built to support businesses as they grow. The platform allows merchants to provide customers a personalised digital experience across all channels, including web and mobile.

The new partnership will see Barclaycard’s infrastructure integrate directly into the BigCommerce platform, which will allow merchants to have their payments system set up within days rather than weeks or months, with a dedicated support team from the start.

Barclaycard allows retailers to accept payments in ways that suit both them and their customers, while also allowing sellers to adapt to check-out preferences in new markets, especially in Europe, where Barclaycard is one of the largest payments providers.

Barclaycard and BigCommerce are already exploring ways to grow the partnership, such as integrating Barclaycard’s fraud detection and security services, as well as offering access to products that help navigate industry-wide regulation, such as Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). With these integrations, sellers will be able to provide streamlined check-out experiences, without compromising on security. Ultimately, this will enable BigCommerce merchants to focus on growing their business, not their infrastructure.