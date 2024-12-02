Barclaycard, Southampton FC to launch contactless payments in the Premier League

Following the partnership, supporters of Southampton FC are set to be able to use Barclaycard’s bPay wristbands, trialled at several music festivals earlier in 2014, to pay for purchases up to GBP 20 whilst in and around the club’s St. Mary’s stadium.

The service includes the ability to pre-pay for food and drinks, enabling fans to jump queues, with users who sign up also eligible for exclusive loyalty offers, prize draws and others.

The bands are linked to a digital wallet that can be automatically topped up via a linked Visa or MasterCard debit or credit card and is worn on the wrist, meaning there is no need to carry a card or wallet.