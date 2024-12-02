Barclaycard reports 164 percent increase in UK contactless payments

The news comes as The UK Cards Association reports that total contactless spending reached GBP 7.75 billionin 2015 - three times the amount spent in 2014.

The commuter transport sector saw the biggest rise in contactless spending last year at 532%, Barclaycard reports, followed by pharmacies (207%), pubs and bars (188%), supermarkets (177%), service stations (176%), newsagents (110%), fast food outlets (108%), restaurants (104%), convenience stores (100%) and caterers (96%).

More than a quarter of active Barclaycard customers now use contactless technology to pay for goods and services every month, and customers now make more contactless transactions in a single calendar month than were made in 2013.