Barclaycard launches two new Avios credit cards

Like the current British Airways (BA) American Express (Amex) offering, Barclaycard has offered two Avios credit cards: a fee-free card and a premium one that carries a GBP 20 per month fee. With both cards, consumers earn Avios points on spending at British Airways and elsewhere.

Both Barclaycards and Amex cards offer a welcome Avios bonus for new members, they reward the same amount of Avios per GBP 1 spent, and the premium cards both incur a fee. However, the Amex offering tips the scale as it includes extras like free travel accident insurance and triple Avios on certain spending. While the BA Amex cards perks may be more generous than the new offeringis more widely accepted and should therefore be a consideration for some who are keen to earn Avios points, according to the press release

Avios, what British Airways calls its ‘airmile currency’, can be redeemed on BA flights, hotels, and car hire. To collect and redeem Avios, customers have to be a member of the free British Airways Executive Club loyalty scheme, even if they sign up for an Amex or Barclaycard Avios credit card.



