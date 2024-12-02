Barclaycard launches revamped bPay mobile payments service

Apple Pay launches in the UK soon and Barclays is the only bank yet to announce support for the service.

The bank is instead betting on its own contactless payment services and has launched a bPay wristband alongside an NFC sticker and a key fob.

Improving on last years bPay wristband, the revamped wearable arrives alongside a new app and website for managing money with options to change automatic top-ups for the Tube, view purchases and transfer money to a digital wallet.

Payments will be limited to GBP 20 at launch but will rise to GBP 30 in September 2015 in line with other contactless systems.

Barclaycard also said that the wristband and fob will be available on the high street for the first time and will arrive in CycleSurgery and Runners Need stores in August 2015.

As before, the bPay wearables are available to Barclays and Barclaycard customers plus anyone with a UK-issued Visa or MasterCard debit or credit card.