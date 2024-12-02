Barclaycard Germany, Amazon launch instalment payment option through Amazon.de

According to IBS Intelligence, the partnership will enable Amazon's customers to pay for their purchases in instalments directly during the checkout process, while also having the option of setting up instalment payments for their future purchases.

Barclaycard Germany will offer purchase financing through Amazon.de at a competitive APR of 7.69%, enabling users to use the agreed rolling credit line added to their wallet on future purchases. Consumers can also choose to make one-off repayments or pay the balance early in full.

Moreover, Barclaycard announced the launch of Barclaycard Payment Intelligence (BPI), a service using in-depth data analytics for equipping procurement departments with a fair picture of their supply chain-driving cost efficiencies. The service comes to help customers develop the right payment solutions for their various suppliers quickly, IBS Intelligence stated.