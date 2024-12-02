Barclaycard, Flubit team up for new online shopping platform

This way, when a customer posts a link to an item they want to buy into the website, the platform will automatically work with the registered merchants to seek to find a better deal. Consumers find savings on items they want to purchase and merchants are able to reach consumers at the point they are about to purchase with personal offers.

The new platform is expected to launch in Q4 2014.

Barclaycard, part of Barclays Retail and Business Banking, is a global payment business which helps consumers, retailers and businesses to make and accept payments and to access short-term credit when needed.