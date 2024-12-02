Barclaycard and blockchain startup Crowdz to digitise supply chain

Under the agreement, Barclaycard’s payment gateway will be integrated into Crowdz’s platform. They will then test the marketplace with a small group of clients to measure its impact on their business and refine the platform’s capability to suit real-world needs. This will take place over 24 weeks, with measurements taken of the buyer and seller customer experience, viability as a value-added product and the quality of the commercial model. If successful, the trial will be expanded in the commercial space.

Earlier this year, Crowdz took part in Barclays’ 2018 Accelerator program designed to fast-track the next generation of fintech businesses, while also bringing application opportunities to Barclays. After the program, Barclaycard signed an agreement with Crowdz to help the startup turn its proof-of-concept into a fully-functioning ecosystem.

Barclaycard, a division of Barclays Bank UK, is a credit card and payment services provider. It helps consumers, retailers and businesses to make and take payments, and to access short-term credit and point of sale finance.