Barclaycard, Amadeus partner to optimise B2B payments in the travel sector

Virtual cards are a convenient way to manage supplier payments. The technology allows businesses to generate single-use digital cards, providing control and oversight of spend. Because each card is linked to a specific purchase, transactions can be automatically reconciled.

Precisionpay, similar to a standard corporate credit card, provides the ability to pay suppliers up-front without affecting cashflow or tying up important capital. This can help customers build stronger relationships with their suppliers.

One Amadeus customer that has already benefited from the integration is Flight Centre, a travel agency with over 80 UK high street stores, specialising in flights, holidays, and tailor-made journeys.