Barclaycard, AGCO Parts roll out co-branded credit card

The AGCO Parts credit card, a co-branded card issued by Barclaycard on the Mastercard network, enables cardholders to enjoy an extended interest-free credit period of up to 116 days when used for purchases at any participating AGCO dealer, provided the statement balance is paid in full and on time.

Purchases can be made in-store or via the AGCO dealer’s website and cover all products and services available from the dealership, not just AGCO brands. Cardholders will also benefit from up to 56 days’ interest-free credit on purchases made anywhere a Mastercard commercial card is accepted.