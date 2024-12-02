Banred selects ACI to drive digital payments in Ecuador

The latest move builds on the two companies` existing partnership, and Banred expects the solution to support its addition of new services including real-time interbank funds transfers.

UP Retail Payments combines the features of existing systems with next-generation technologies. It supports open API strategies using the Universal Payments Framework’s API Manager capabilities.

Earlier in 2019, ACI Worldwide has announced that Eafricalab will utilise its UP Retail Payments solution for Postillion, to better serve consumers across 25 African countries.