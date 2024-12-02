Banks keep an eye on Marriotts data breach

The a data security incident involved the Starwood guest reservation database, however, even though Marriott has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, they believe it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests.

Out of those, for around 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, or account information. Yet, for some, the information also includes payment card numbers, and payment card expiration dates.

Representatives of Uniken belive that the breach was due to the reliance on outdated security methods, such as using PII (personally identifiable information) in authentication. On the other hand, Starling Bank considers that the financial fraud risk to their customers is low, but they are keeping an eye on things and will provide further updates. Monzo and Revolut follow Starling in its message, as they are vigilant regarding the issue.