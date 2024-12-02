BankPoint releases Treasury Pipeline solution for banks

The BankPoint Treasury Pipeline solution facilitates the time-consuming process of selling, approving, and configuring new treasury services for business customers. Moreover, BankPoint worked closely with TBK Bank to design an intuitive solution that met the banks Treasury departments needs.

The initiative brings together a sophisticated workflow engine, electronic approvals, comprehensive task management, and document eSignatures. All of these features work together to remove friction points in the treasury fulfillment process, which allows the bank to close deals faster and keep everyone on the same page.